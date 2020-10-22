UN Report: Environmental Factors Responsible For 15% Deaths In Mediterranean

Preventable environmental factors have contributed to 15 per cent deaths in the Mediterranean, says a new report released by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). As per the report, in the year 2016, more than 228,000 people died ‘prematurely from exposure to air pollution’. With hundreds of millions of visitors pouring in every year, Mediterranean is considered to be one of the ‘world's most coveted tourism destinations’ and every day a total of 730 tonnes of plastic waste is found, adding on to the pollution in the region.

Threat to Mediterranean

Factors like rising inequality, biodiversity loss, climate change are also few factors which can further contribute to the environmental damage in the region. The UN said, ‘Unless urgent and resolute action is taken to halt current trends, environmental degradation could have serious and lasting consequences for human health and livelihoods throughout the region’. Also, the entire region is warming 20 per cent faster than its normal pace. Talking about future, François Guerquin, Director of Plan Bleu said, "The future of the Mediterranean is on the line. In the past few months, the world has been wondering what the world will be like in the future".

Gaetano Leone, Coordinator of the UNEP/MAP-Barcelona Convention Secretariat said, “By shedding light on the mistakes of the past, the report’s findings can guide a green renaissance in the Mediterranean”. He added, “Embarking on greener development paths now can halt the environmental degradation trends and salvage hard-won achievements in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals”. The report also highlights several solutions to cope up with the damage. The first solution involves phasing out harmful subsidies. Alsom it urges Mediterranean economies to prioritize development over everything. The report further recommends harnessing nature-based solutions as this will help in building resilience.

