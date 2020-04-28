Erdogan Imposes Three-day Lockdown In Turkey, Says Similar Restrictions Would Continue

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imposed a three-day lockdown in 31 cities till May 1 and indicated that similar restrictions would continue to be in place until after Eid al-Fitr holiday. Erdogan briefed the reporters after cabinet meeting through a video link on April 27 and said the plan to re-open the country would soon be announced.

The new extension of lockdown came after a four-day curfew over the weekend that also covered the start of Ramadan on April 23. Turkish President reportedly said that if the country wins the battle against the deadly COVID-19 disease, there are hopes to have a magnified celebration by the end of Ramadan.

President @RTErdogan: “By overcoming Covid-19, which has become a global disaster, we hope to enjoy a double feast at the end of Ramadan."https://t.co/I5BgQW66tz pic.twitter.com/Cpu8z1LdyB — Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications (@Communications) April 28, 2020

Read - Turkey: Erdogan Backs Cleric Who Claims Homosexuality Brings Disease

Meanwhile, Erdogan informed that for the celebration of Islam’s holy month, the government is trying to evacuate at least 25,000 citizens from foreign countries after already bringing 40,000 back home. As of April 27, Turkey has confirmed 112,261 cases of coronavirus infections and 2,900 fatalities.

As of 27 April, 2020, 21:45, the current situation regarding #COVID19 in Turkey and around the world:



A total of 918,885 tests have been performed. There are currently 112,261 confirmed cases, 2,900 related deaths, and 33,791 discharges in #Turkey. pic.twitter.com/V9jXjHwUSB — Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications (@Communications) April 27, 2020

Read - Turkey: Erdogan Rejects Interior Minister's Resignation After COVID-19 Lockdown Criticism

Iran to open mosques

While Turkey is choosing to restrict the Ramadan festivities in the wake of the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said on April 26 that country would reopen mosques and Friday prayers in the areas that have been consistently showing a flat curve of coronavirus spread. Indicating towards gradual ease of the lockdown, Rouhani mentioned the government’s plan to label the areas in colours white, yellow and red based on the number of COVID-19 cases and infections with white being used to showcase safe area for mosques to open. However, according to reports, the Iranian President did not specify when the colour-coding would be functional.

Read - Erdogan Halts Flights, Rail Travel In Bid To Contain Virus

Read - Erdogan Compares Greek Border Action To Nazis

(Image source: AP)