Erdogan To Meet With Putin, Merkel, And Macron Over Syrian Crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on March 5 to discuss the situation in northwest Syria. Erdogan, however, did not specify where the meeting would be held. He reportedly said that Turkey "determined our road map" for Syria after calls on Friday with the Russian, German and French leaders.

Meeting of world leaders

Erdogan while speaking in the Izmir province said, "I held telephone conversations with Putin, Macron and Merkel on Idlib. We will meet together on March 5 and discuss this topic again." This latest announcement by Erdogan comes after a Turkish soldier was killed in Syria's Idlib province in a bomb attack by the Russian-backed government forces.

According to reports, the situation in Syria has greatly deteriorated and nearly a million people have been displaced because of the conflict.

“The man-made humanitarian nightmare for the long-suffering Syrian people must stop,” UN chief Antonio Guterres while addressing international media reporters had said. He added that there wasn’t any military but only a political solution to the crisis. Though during his address at the UN headquarters, he did not talk about any specific plan for curbing the bloodshed in longest rebel holdout, international media reported.

Since December, over 9,00,000 people have fled the Idlib province which has been a constant target for the regime lead the Syrian government to launch military attacks. Guterres recalled that he had repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in Idlib and urged parties to avoid any further escalation. “It is crucial to break the vicious cycle of violence and suffering,” he said.

The area has reportedly witnessed the biggest wave of displacement since the 9-year-conflict first started. The UN Chief said that the refugees have escaped under the most tragic conditions. “Young children freezing to death in the cold,” he added. Despite ceasefire arrangement made under 2017 under a de-escalation agreement, and his recent appeals for an end to the hostility developments on the ground are making conditions increasingly more dangerous.

