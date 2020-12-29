EU Asks China To Release Citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan And 12 Hongkongers

The European Union on Tuesday called on China to "immediately release" former lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who has been sentenced to four years in prison for highlighting the poor handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. EU spokesperson Peter Stano, in a statement, said that the "restrictions on freedom of expression, on access to information, as well as detentions, trials, and sentencing of human rights defenders, lawyers, and intellectuals in China, are growing and continue to be a source of great concern".

Zhang Zhan was sentenced to Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court on December 28 for ‘picking quarrels and stirring up trouble’. She was arrested in mid-May for her social media reportage of the alleged poor handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Zhan maintains her innocence in the case and as a form of protest, she refused to eat food while in custody. After concerns surrounding her health grew among the members of the public, the Chinese authorities started forcibly feeding her through a nasal pipe.

On Monday, Zhan appeared in court in a wheelchair and during the sentencing hearing, where she reportedly said just one sentence, "citizens speech should not be censored". According to reports, several people from across the country had gathered outside the court to show solidarity with Zhan, but they were not allowed to go inside the courtroom despite it being an open hearing.

EU calls for release of Hong Kong 12

The EU also called for the release of prominent human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, and convicted human rights defenders, including Li Yuhan, Huang Qi, Ge Jueping, Qin Yongmin, Gao Zhisheng, Ilham Tohti, Tashi Wangchuk, Wu Gan, Liu Feiyue, as well as all those who have engaged in reporting activities in the public interest.

The EU spokesperson also demanded the immediate release of Hong Kong 12, a group consisting of 12 members, who were arrested by the Chinese coast guard earlier this year for allegedly trying to illegally cross into Taiwan. The trial against 10 of the 12 members of the group began yesterday in Shenzhen, a city close to the Hong Kong border. Family members of the Hong Kong 12 allege that their relatives have been denied basic rights, including the right to choose their own lawyers.

