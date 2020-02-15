EU Opens Investigation Into Whether China Is Dumping Aluminium Extrusions

The European Commission said on February 14 that it has launched an investigation into whether China is dumping aluminium extrusions which are the widely used products in transport construction and electronics, in the European Union. According to international reports, a notice in the EU's Office Journal said that it was acting on a complaint filed in January by an industry group European Aluminium which represents seven producers.

Reportedly, the Commission said that the evidence which was provided by the complainant discloses the volume along with the prices of the product which have been imported under the investigation has led to a “negative impact” among other consequences. The recent move by the European Commission has been welcomed by the European Aluminium who have also called for an urgent launch of anti-dumping duties.

EU Aluminium wants Commission to be 'proactive'

The director-general of European Aluminium, Gerd Götz reported said in a statement that they seek the 27-nation-bloc to be “proactive” before “it is too late”. The statement further added that Aluminium extrusions from China have already been a subject to anti-dumping duties in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Vietnam. These extrusions of Aluminium are used for engine blocks as well as chassis in autos in order to house coaxial cables for electronics and as building facades during construction.

According to an international news agency, the vice-chairman of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, Wen Xianjun has said that his department opposed the EU's launch of investigation and is currently studying it. Xianjun, who has previously led the negotiations for anti-dumping with the United States, reportedly said that EU's recent step would “further increase global trade protectionism”. However, he assured that they will organise an “active response” to the complaint. The members of the EU Aluminium include Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto and Alcoa who are currently struggling with a weak market due to lack of demand.

(With agency inputs)