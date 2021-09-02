EU Needles China: MEPs Say They Want Stronger Partnership With 'democratic Ally' Taiwan

Members of the European Parliament have urged the EU to have closer ties with Taiwan. The MEPs have further issued warnings over the continued tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted a report on Wednesday, calling for a "stronger partnership" between the European Union and Taiwan guided by the EU's 'One China Policy'.

The Members of the European Parliament have lauded Taiwan as a key partner and "democratic ally" in the Indo Pacific, who helps to maintain a rules-based order amid the escalating rivalry between the region's great powers. The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday urged the European Union to begin work on a bilateral investment agreement with Taiwan. The members of the European Parliament underscored the importance of trade and economic relations between the two sides.

"The first European Parliament report on EU-Taiwan relations sends a strong signal that the EU is ready to upgrade its relationship with our key partner Taiwan. The Commission must now intensify EU-Taiwan relations and pursue a comprehensive enhanced partnership with Taiwan," rapporteur Charlie Weimers said in the press release. "Work on an impact assessment, public consultation and a scoping exercise on a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) with the Taiwanese authorities in preparation for negotiations to deepen our economic ties must begin before the end of this year", added rapporteur Charlie Weimers.

The Members of the European Parliament has highlighted the importance of two sides in engaging on matters related to multilateralism, World Trade Organization, technology, public health and essential cooperation on critical supplies. Furthermore, the report expressed concern over "Chinese military belligerence, pressure, assault exercises, airspace violations and disinformation campaigns against Taiwan". The report has urged the EU to make more efforts in addressing the tensions and also protect "Taiwan's democracy and the island's status as an important EU partner". Furthermore, Members of the European Parliament have insisted that changes made to the Chinese-Taiwanese cross-strait relations must not be made unilaterally or against the wishes of Taiwanese people. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan expressed gratitude to the European Parliament and European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs for urging EU to pursue its partnership with Taiwan.

