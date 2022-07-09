EU Parliament Condemns Arrest Of Cardinal Joseph Zen & Other Activists In Hong Kong

The European Parliament, on Saturday, condemned the arrest of Hong Kong's Cardinal Joseph Zen and four other trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund who were taken to police custody in May under Article 29 of Hong Kong's National Security Law. This came after the EU Parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Thursday.

"European Parliament condemns the arrests of Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the strongest advocates of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, and of the other four trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund (which provides humanitarian and financial support to persons injured, arrested, or threatened during the Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill protests)," the European Parliament said on Thursday.

As per reports, the five who were detained by the Hong Kong police provided medical and legal aid for protesters arrested during the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Also, last year, the Hong Kong police launched an investigation into the fund and disbanded it in October 2021.

The closure of over 60 civil society groups is a direct attack on the freedoms of people in Hong Kong, including freedom of religion or belief, asserted the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). The EU stated, "They are also symptomatic of China’s continued efforts to systematically destroy the last remnants of Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms and to suppress the pro-democracy movement."

In addition, the members of the EU demanded authorities in Hong Kong to withdraw all charges against Cardinal Zen and the other four trustees - Cyd Ho, Denise Ho, Hui Po-Keung, and Margaret Ng - and demanded Cyd Ho be released from prison. Furthermore, the EU reiterated its demand to introduce targeted sanctions under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime against the newly appointed pro-China Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-Chiu, along with other officials responsible for the alleged human rights crackdown in the city.

Hong Kong condemns resolution passed by EU Parliament

Accusing the EU lawmakers of defaming the rule of law in Hong Kong and its national security law, the HKSAR government on Friday condemned the EU's resolution. Government representatives stated that the national security law in Hong Kong has stopped chaos and restored order in the country. "We will continue to guard against any acts endangering national security and will bring any person or entity violating the law to justice regardless of background," the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)