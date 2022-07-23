Europe Heatwaves 'unprecedented & Frightening' As Over 1700 Killed In Spain, Portugal: WHO

As the European region struggles with the consequences of a protracted heatwave that has caused a number of deadly wildfires and escalated record-breaking extreme temperatures, the regional chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Friday that urgent pan-European action is required to successfully combat climate change, the major issue that is endangering both human health and the very life of the species.

According to a Statement by WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, during prolonged heatwaves that frequently included wildfires, hundreds of thousands of people have perished as a result of the excessive heat during the previous few decades. Further, he added that over 1700 'needless death' have already occurred this year as a result of the current heatwave in Spain and Portugal alone.

WHO official described heatwaves as 'unprecedented, frightening, apocalyptic'

Describing the ongoing heat wave as “unprecedented, frightening, apocalyptic”, Kluge said climate change is nothing new, however, its effects continue to worsen year after year, season after season, with disastrous results.

According to the statement, the Regional Director said that this week, wildfires in London have damaged 41 houses. Wildfires, which are notorious for having terrible effects in southern Europe, are increasingly occurring as far north as Scandinavia. He claimed only half of this sweltering summer has passed.

Kluge further added that exposure to extreme heat frequently makes pre-existing medical issues worse. Premature mortality and suffering are brought on by heatstroke and other severe types of hyperthermia, which is an unusually high body temperature, he noted. Infants, children, and the elderly are in greater danger, as are adults at either end of the lifespan, according to him.

Guidelines from WHO/Europe crucial to tackle heatwaves

Additionally, the top official asserted that guidelines from WHO/Europe assist national and local agencies in crucial planning for high heat occurrences. Comprehensive heat-health action plans have been proved effective in saving lives and building community and individual resilience to cope with high heat when they are in place and functioning, he said.

In order to execute the global Paris Agreement on climate change, Kluge stressed that nations must show political commitment and real leadership, with cooperation taking the place of conflict and hollow platitudes.

The COP26 Health Programme was introduced last year in the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, supporting the Paris Agreement's status as a health treaty, as per the statement. It urges health systems to shoulder their fair part of the burden in boosting their climate change resilience and resistance, he added.

The WHO's recommendations and heat-health action plans offer useful advice on how to deal with heatwaves to the general public and medical professionals, Kluge highlighted. They also give assistance to those caring for patients and persons in hospitals and other care facilities, such as nursing homes for the elderly, as per the statement.

