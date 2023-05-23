European Delegation To Investigate 1971 Genocide In Bangladesh Committed By Pakistan

A European delegation led by former Netherlands' Member of Parliament, Harry van Bommel, will embark on a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate the genocide committed by Pakistan during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. The initiative, organised by the European Bangladesh Forum (EBF), seeks to gather first-hand information about the atrocities and shed light on the historical events that took place over five decades ago, as per a report from Bangladesh's RTV news.

Joining Harry van Bommel on this crucial mission are prominent figures such as Anthonie Holslag (VU), political analyst Chris Blackburn, British EBF chairman Ansar Ahmed Ullah, and Dutch EBF chairman Bikash Chowdhury Barua. The delegation aims to meet with victims, witnesses, genocide researchers, academics, policymakers, and government representatives in Bangladesh. They will also visit significant locations such as killing fields and war museums in Dhaka and Chittagong.

Delegation's visit comes on the heels of recent resolution in US Congress

The timing of this mission is significant as global attention is once again focused on the genocide in Bangladesh. Recently, two members of the U.S. Congress submitted a resolution urging President Joe Biden to recognise the crimes against humanity committed by the Pakistani military during that time. Likewise, in the United Kingdom, the recognition of the 1971 genocide has been a topic of discussion in parliament.

For delegation leader Harry van Bommel, the Dutch recognition of this genocide holds particular relevance due to the Netherlands' early acknowledgment of Bangladesh's independence in 1972. As the delegation gathers evidence and testimonies, their findings will be communicated to the Dutch government and the House of Representatives.

The European Bangladesh Forum, in collaboration with the delegation, plans to organize a conference to share the mission's findings with a wider audience and generate awareness about the historical events that transpired during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The goal is to contribute to a greater understanding of the genocide and pave the way for international recognition of the crimes committed by the Pakistani military. As the delegation embarks on this critical journey to uncover the truth and honor the memory of the victims, their efforts mark an important step towards justice, remembrance, and acknowledgement of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.