European Union Calls For 'independent' Probe Into Ukrainian Plane Crash

The European Union (EU) has demanded an ‘independent and credible’ investigation into the Ukranian jetliner crash in Tehran that killed all 176 people on board. European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker reportedly said it is important for them that the investigation happens through an independent and credible civil safety investigation conducted in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation rules.

Keersmaecker said that the bloc is ready to provide “necessary assistance” but didn’t disclose whether they trust Iran for an independent investigation. Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that the preliminary review of evidence indicated that the Boeing 737-800, carrying 63 Canadians, was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

He added that the evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash but maintained that this may have been done accidentally.

Read: Ukraine President To Speak To Mike Pompeo About Iran Plane Crash Probe

Iran refutes claims

However, Iran has refuted the claims that the Ukranian plane crash was the result of a ballistic missile hitting the jetliner. According to an Iranian news agency, Ali Abedzadeh, head of country’s Civil Aviation Organization, called such claims as “illogical rumours”. Abedzadeh said that it is scientifically impossible that a missile can hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical.

Iran has asked Canada to the share intelligence inputs referring to which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that an Iranian missile brought down the Ukranian airliner. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has invited Boeing, the plane manufacturer, to take part in the enquiry after reports emerged that the crash was a result of a ballistic missile hitting the aircraft.

Read: Japan PM Shinzo Abe To Visit Middle East Despite Ongoing US-Iran Tensions

Ukranian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs said that the circumstances of the crash are still unclear. “It is now up to the experts to investigate it and to find answers to the question of what caused the crash. To do so, our experts must receive unconditional support for their investigation into the incident,” said the Minister in a statement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also called for a ‘full, credible and transparent’ investigation after reports of a surface-to-air missile strike hitting the aircraft surfaced.

Read: Iran Envoy To UK 'confident' Plane Not Hit By Missile

Read: Amid Claims It Downed Ukraine Airliner, Iran Says Its Black Box May Have 'technical Fault'

(With inputs from agencies)