European Union leaders agree to cut 55 percent carbon emission by 2030

European Union leaders have reached a hard-fought deal to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emission by at least 55 per cent by the end of the next decade compared with 1990s level. Following a night-long discussion, the 27 member states approved the EU executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s immediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century. The approval was also proposed when the block met previously in October but couldn’t reach any decision.

Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change.



We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/XfoCacHoq0 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) December 11, 2020

Since the Paris Agreement was signed, the bloc is looking forward to leading the fight against global warming. Although opposed by coal-dependent nations like Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, this time bloc agreed on cutting carbon emissions. Speaking about the same, German chancellor Angela Merkel said, “It was worth having a sleepless night.”

'Major Signal'

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron praised “a major signal” that will enable EU leaders “to bring in our wake our big international partners, especially the United States and China,” AP reported. Last week, British PM Boris Johnson had opined that he desired to cut the carbon emission of the UK by 68% from 1990 levels by 2030.

In another development, European Union leaders have agreed on expanding sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in Mediterranean waters, claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus. Regrettably, Turkey has engaged in “unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU, EU member states and European leaders”, they said in a statement from their summit in Brussels.

