European Union Vows Support To Ukraine As Russian Military Activity Escalates On Borders

The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief on April 4 vowed the bloc’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine and expressed concerns over Russian troop movements around Kyiv. On Sunday, Borrell talked with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on phone and both leaders exchanged views on the military activity by Russia. As per a Twitter update by Kuleba, Borrell expressed support by saying “EU is behind you.” EU foreign policy chief also expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Borrell has also invited Kuleba to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council scheduled for April 19 to further discuss the same issue with 27 other member states. The phonecall between EU and Ukraine officials came after Kyiv accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders along with the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow back in 2014. Even though Kremlin has not denied the recent troop movements but stressed that Moscow was “not threatening anyone.”

However, the reports of buildup have emerged amid an escalation of armed clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the nation. The year-long conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives since 2014, as per the United Nations (UN) tally. Apart from Borrell, several Western leaders including US President Joe Biden has voiced support for Ukraine.

Russia had sent its troops into Crimea and annexed the European peninsula in 2014 while backing the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in a six-year war that has reportedly killed thousands of people. However, since July 2020, an uneasy cease-fire has been in effect.

What triggered the latest Russia-Ukraine escalation?

While the longstanding conflict is still unresolved, the latest escalation was triggered after four Ukrainian soldiers died on March 26 and Kyiv blamed the incident on Moscow. However, Russia denied involvement and said the soldiers died after a landmine exploded as they were inspecting a minefield. Russia also warned against the provocations from the Ukrainian side, saying it could start a war. Later, reports emerged suggesting a massive Russian troops build-up along the Russia-Ukraine border.

