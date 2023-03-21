Ex-Afghan Prez Flags Taliban's Women's Education Ban As Grave Issue, Laments Youth Exodus

According to a statement made to a Canada-based news organisation on Tuesday, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said that the prohibition of female education to be an extremely critical issue for Afghanistan and its children. In emphasising the importance of girls' education as a primary concern for the Afghan populace, Karzai stressed that education serves as the bedrock of a nation's prosperity, not just for Afghanistan, but for all societies.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also voiced his apprehension over the exodus of young individuals from Afghanistan in large numbers, particularly since the Taliban's takeover of the country in 2021. According to a report from Khaama Press, Karzai has described this trend as catastrophic and a major setback for the nation, which is already grappling with a dearth of skilled human resources. He went on to express his concerns about the departure of educated young people, further compounding the losses suffered by Afghanistan.

Women bear the burden of Taliban's rule

Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 and since then, they have imposed severe constraints on the freedom of movement of women and girls, including barring them from attending secondary school and using public restrooms and gyms.

The Taliban's measures have also led to the exclusion of women from the majority of the workforce. In addition to these restrictions, the Taliban has implemented harsh limitations on freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls. The decision to ban female students above grade six from attending school has garnered widespread condemnation at both national and international levels.

Why does Taliban oppose women's education?

The Taliban's opposition to education for women is grounded in their interpretation of Islamic law, particularly their strict adherence to conservative and patriarchal norms that limit women's roles in society. According to the Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law, women are considered to be the property of men, with their primary role being that of a wife and mother.

This view has led the Taliban to oppose women's education as they believe it leads to immodesty, mixing of sexes, and a disregard for traditional values.