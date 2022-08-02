In the aftermath of the US killing one of the world’s most wanted terrorists Ayman al-Zawahiri, Afghanistan’s former vice president Amrullah Saleh indicated on Monday that Pakistan took the money and gave up information on Osama bin Laden’s successor. After US President Joe Biden announced that in a successful counterterrorism operation, a US drone strike took out Osama bin Laden’s successor and al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri, Saleh took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation.

Saleh noted that even bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in a similar US drone strike and Zawahiri was taken out in Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) occupied Kabul. He added, “If the price tag for use of Shamsi airbase or an overflight is this high then thumps up to "Directorate S" for one shot two birds. Another 10M& head (IS-K) was born before this. Connect the dots.” Saleh’s response came in reply to a follower who questioned if Zawahiri was the “price Pakistan paid for IMF loan?” and suggested that Islamabad “seem to have cut a good deal…a few billion dollars for a nut head like” like the al-Qaeda chief.

Amrullah Saleh is now one of the last remaining prominent figures of Afghanistan's Resistance Force to counter the Taliban's leadership ever since the extremists reconquered the country in August 2021. Zawahiri was walking alone on the balcony of his home in Kabul when US hellfire missiles struck him down, as per reports. It has also triggered concerns over Afghanistan, now controlled by the Taliban has, in fact, become a safe haven for wanted terrorists. Saleh has previously attacked Pakistan multiple times for assisting the Taliban in reconquering Afghanistan as the US withdrew its troops. Now, he floated an allegation that Pakistan might have taken money in exchange for information on Zawahiri.

Taliban criticises US killing of al-Zawahiri

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the US drone strike in Afghanistan which killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri over the weekend. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the attack took place on Sunday in Kabul and Afghanistan’s ruling extremists denounced the operation as a violation of “international principles” and the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal after two decades.

Taliban decried the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri after US President Joe Biden hailed the strike for delivering “justice”. However, the extremists, who reconquered Afghanistan last year in August following US troop withdrawal from the country after over 20 years, said that actions such as the US drone strike in Kabul are Washington’s “repetition of failed experiences”.

Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.”

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region. Repeating such actions will damage the available opportunities, added the Taliban’s spokesperson.

Image: PTI/ANI