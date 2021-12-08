Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak Loses 1MDB Conviction Appeal, Named In 42 Offences In 5 Trials

The conviction of the former Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak, who has been connected for the enormous stealing of the 1MDB state investment fund was upheld by Malaysia's Appeal Court on Wednesday. This particular act has toppled his administration in 2018. After a high court ruled in July from last year, it stated that Najib was accused of abusing his authority, criminal breach of trust, as well as money laundering for fraudulently obtaining 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. Following the ruling, he was convicted to 12 years in prison, AP reported.

After a defence attorney was suspected of contracting COVID-19, the three-member appeal panel issued its decision through Zoom session. A judge of the Appeal Court, Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil stated, “All in all, we find the conviction safe. We dismiss the appeal... and affirm the conviction by the High Court on all seven charges,” as per AP.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister is accused of 42 offences in five distinct trials

During the trial, evidence revealed a complicated path of ill-gotten funds used for his house renovation, credit card expenditures, which even include a Chanel watch purchased in Hawaii as a birthday gift for his wife and political contributions. Najib is accused of 42 offences in five distinct trials, some of which are still continuing. His wife is also facing corruption charges.

Furthermore, the 68 years old, Najib who ruled Malaysia from April 2009, was also fined 210 million ringgits for his charges. Upon the allegations, the former prime minister has denied all the charges imposed on him, and stated that that the cash moved to his personal accounts was a gift from a Saudi prince, as per Laprensalatina Media.

According to the AP, Najib, who was visibly upset as the conviction was read out, has the option of appealing the decision to the Federal Court, the country's highest court. The defence's plea for a stay of execution pending a final appeal was granted by the appellate court. Until then, Najib will be free on parole.

Meanwhile, despite his fraud conviction, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak continues to exercise political power, and his United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party has recovered from its catastrophic election defeat in 2018. In March 2020, UMNO was re-elected as part of a new alliance that deposed the reformist administration that had won the 2018 elections. After a fight for power, UMNO reclaimed the premiership in August when one of its members was named the nation's new prime minister.

(Image: AP)