Ex-NATO Secy General Calls Sweden, Finland To Join Bloc Since 'Putin Is Busy With Ukraine'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the former Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Anders Fogh Rasmussen claimed that he believes it is the right time for Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance since Russian President Vladimir Putin is "preoccupied elsewhere”.

On Saturday, Rasmussen told CNBC, “As far as Finland and Sweden are concerned, I think there is a window of opportunity for (the) two countries to join, exactly now because Putin is preoccupied elsewhere. He cannot do anything about it”.

Following Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic nations have been contemplating joining NATO. After years of remaining neutral, joining NATO would constitute a major U-turn in their views toward Moscow. In the upcoming days, Finland and Sweden are expected to announce their plans, CNBC reported.

Further, Rasmussen cautioned that the membership procedures might take "months" to complete since all 30 NATO member nations' parliaments must accept the accession agreement. He highlighted the fact, “It will take some months and during that period both Finland and Sweden could potentially be exposed to Russian intimidation or even threats, and that is why we have to guarantee their security," CNBC reported.

NATO will "welcome" Finland and Sweden "with open arms": Stoltenberg

In addition to this, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that if Finland and Sweden choose to enter the 30-member military alliance, NATO will "welcome" them "with open arms." He made these remarks during his speech at the NATO Youth Summit on April 28. As Ukraine continues to combat the Russian invasion, Stoltenberg emphasised the need for friends' robust support.

According to the Associated Press, Jens Stoltenberg asserted that it is up to Finland and Sweden to decide whether or not to join NATO but that "if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly".

Stoltenberg did not provide a timeline, but he did say that the two nations may receive some protection and security if Russia tries to threaten them after they seek NATO membership, as per media reports.

Apart from this, earlier on April 20, Russia had warned Finland and Sweden that pursuing their aspirations to join NATO would have catastrophic repercussions. Russia has emphasised repeatedly that it opposes NATO's expansion, citing this as one of the reasons for its invasion of Ukraine, CNBC reported. Furthermore, the Kremlin has stated that if Sweden and Finland join the bloc, it will be necessary to "rebalance the situation".

Image: Anders_Fogh_Rasmussen,MagdalenaAndersson,Sanna Marin_Instagram