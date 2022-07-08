Ex-US Prez Barack Obama 'shocked And Saddened' By Assassination Of Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has left former US president Barack Obama "shocked and saddened." The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on July 8, shocked the entire world and condolences poured in from his political peers. In a nation where political and gun violence incidents are extremely rare, the former Japanese leader was shot while speaking at an election campaign event.

Barack Obama, in a statement, said, "I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan. I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together, and the grace he and his wife Akie Abe showed to me and Michelle. Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to the people of Japan who are very much in our thoughts at this painful moment."

Biden, Trump mourn Abe's demise

The current Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, told the media earlier in the day that his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was in "critical condition" and described the shooting as a "despicable and barbaric act." Abe passed at the hospital later in the day. The incident, according to Kishida, is an attack on democracy. The White House also condemned the "violent attack" in a formal statement, saying that it was closely monitoring the situation, and expressed its condolences to Abe's grieving family and the Japanese community.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden mourned former Japanese PM's demise, saying, "I'm stunned, outraged & deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former PM of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning... US stands with Japan in this moment of grief."

In a post on Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump called the attack on Shinzo Abe "absolutely devastating" and praised the former Japanese Prime Minister as a "truly great man" and a true friend of his and America.

(Image: AP)