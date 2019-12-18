The Debate
Excited Dog Disrupts Cycling Competition, Video Breaks The Internet

Rest of the World News

An excited dog wreaked havoc in the Daruivencross Cyclocross race in Belgium. The incident sparked a debate on Twitter whether dogs should be allowed or not.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dog wreaked havoc in the Daruivencross Cyclocross race in Belgium on Sunday. In a video posted online, the excited dog, which reportedly escaped its owner can be seen running after cyclists during the race. According to the video, the canine entered the racetrack and started following cyclists Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans after which he got distracted. He then shifted his attention to Mathieu Van Der Poel. The dog then chased different cyclists at in the race eventually causing one rider to dismount his bike and unclip his shoes from his pedals. 

Read: New Zealand: Cyclist Takes Up Several Seats And Refuses To Let Other Passengers Sit Down

Read: Woman Cyclist Killed In Hit-and-run Accident

Many people, including officials, tried but failed to catch the runaway dog which reportedly caused no harm to the cyclists. The video of the incident has taken the internet by storm and prompted a debate on whether dogs should be allowed at races or not. Read all the comments here:

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old woman cyclist was killed when an unidentified vehicle dashed her bicycle in suburban Vikhroli, Mumbai the police said. Sheetal Yatin Jain, the deceased, regularly cycled from Chunabhatti to Airoli thorough the Eastern Express Highway, a police official said. An unidentified vehicle knocked her down on the highway near Godrej Ghodagate signal when she was on her way back from Airoli, he said. A police team took her to the Godrej Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Read: Fire Broke Out In A Cycle Factory In Punjab's Ludhiana, No Casualties

Read: UNESCO Removes Belgian Carnival From Heritage List Over Antisemitism Charges

