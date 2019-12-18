Excited Dog Disrupts Cycling Competition, Video Breaks The Internet

Dog wreaked havoc in the Daruivencross Cyclocross race in Belgium on Sunday. In a video posted online, the excited dog, which reportedly escaped its owner can be seen running after cyclists during the race. According to the video, the canine entered the racetrack and started following cyclists Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans after which he got distracted. He then shifted his attention to Mathieu Van Der Poel. The dog then chased different cyclists at in the race eventually causing one rider to dismount his bike and unclip his shoes from his pedals.

Many fauled to cath the dog

Read: New Zealand: Cyclist Takes Up Several Seats And Refuses To Let Other Passengers Sit Down

Read: Woman Cyclist Killed In Hit-and-run Accident

Many people, including officials, tried but failed to catch the runaway dog which reportedly caused no harm to the cyclists. The video of the incident has taken the internet by storm and prompted a debate on whether dogs should be allowed at races or not. Read all the comments here:

*why do people fail to properly restrain their dogs at bike races — 🦄 (@FulSpeed) December 15, 2019

more like bad owner. looks like young GSD pup. lot of energy. — 손안나 (@kamechga) December 15, 2019

No riders or dogs appeared to have been injured this time, but please dog owners, don’t let this happen. — Nicho Ybarra (@Nicho3rdrail) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old woman cyclist was killed when an unidentified vehicle dashed her bicycle in suburban Vikhroli, Mumbai the police said. Sheetal Yatin Jain, the deceased, regularly cycled from Chunabhatti to Airoli thorough the Eastern Express Highway, a police official said. An unidentified vehicle knocked her down on the highway near Godrej Ghodagate signal when she was on her way back from Airoli, he said. A police team took her to the Godrej Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Read: Fire Broke Out In A Cycle Factory In Punjab's Ludhiana, No Casualties

Read: UNESCO Removes Belgian Carnival From Heritage List Over Antisemitism Charges