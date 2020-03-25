Explained: Is Hantavirus More Dangerous Than Novel Coronavirus?

While the world is still grappling with the spread of deadly coronavirus, a report of a death in China due to a different kind of virus called ‘Hantavirus’ also emerged. However, hantavirus is not new and it reportedly has been around for a while. The two viruses are very different from each other as there is a huge difference in their nature, symptoms, carriers and threat to lives.

Ever since the reports of death from hantavirus in China emerged, people are now curious to know about its emergence and how deadly it is and whether it is deadlier than coronavirus. As per the WHO report, the mortality rate of COVID-19 has been found to be less than 3 to 4 per cent. On the other hand, according to reports, hantavirus has a fatality rate of 38 per cent.

Now, even though the mortality rate of hantavirus is much more than coronavirus, it is still less likely to transmit in the human population, the way COVID-19 has. Coronavirus is more frightening as its transmission is quite easy and one can get infected directly or indirectly touching the infected person. On the other hand, hantavirus is much likely to transmit in the human population as one can reportedly get infected if they touch the urine, droplets, or saliva of an infected rodent and then touch mouth, nose or eyes.

As per reports, the deer mouse is the primary carrier of the virus but health experts suggest avoiding all wild rodents since the identification of types of mice is difficult. It is unlike coronavirus as no human to human transmission of hantavirus has been reported. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) which is a serious respiratory disease and often deadly.

Symptoms of infection

The symptoms of hantavirus infection are generally headache, joint and lower back pain, nausea and vomiting. The primary symptom is difficulty in breathing, which is caused by fluid build-up in the lungs, and which quickly progresses to an inability to breathe. The symptoms of HPS usually appear within 2-4 weeks of exposure but it can appear as early as 1 week or as late as 6 weeks after infection. There has not been any specific cure for hantavirus infection but if the disease is recognized at the early stage, the patient can get better by receiving medical care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

