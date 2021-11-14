Explained: Why Uzbekistan Is Helping Taliban-ruled Afghanistan Reconstruct Balkh Airport

Esmatullah Ergashev, a special representative of Uzbekistan's president, said that his country would reconstruct Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi international airport in Mazar-e-Sharif (Balkh airport). The official held a meeting with local officials in the northern Afghan province of Balkh on Sunday, ANI reported citing TOLO News. Ergashev met with Balkh local officials and officials from Afghanistan’s ministry of transport and aviation.

Uzbekistan has sent a 30-member technical team to help the Afghans reconstruct the airport and repair the technical damages and equipment. TOLO News quoted, Ergashev, saying, “we were urged to help in the resumption of the airport and repair the damaged equipment. Hence, we have brought 30 technical staff from Uzbekistan, and they are repairing the equipment and reconstructing the airport, and soon the airport will become operational." The country has announced support for Afghanistan in various areas, mainly infrastructure.

Uzbekistan to train 83 technical staff at the airport

Officials from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation stated that Uzbekistan would support Afghanistan in repairing equipment. Also, the country will train technical staff at the airport, TOLO News reported. “Uzbekistan's team will repair and reactivate all the equipment and every section of the airport. It will also train in Uzbekistan around 83 technical employees of the ministry who are deployed at Maulana airport,” Hasibullah Soroush, the deputy minister said, quoted TOLO News.

Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi international airport serves the Afghan population in the north of the country. In August 2021, the airbase fell to the Taliban after surrendering by the Afghanistan government forces. The Taliban is yet to have an air force deployed from the airfield. It has seized weaponry and vehicles from the Afghan National Army and Afghan Air Force.

Officials call for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries

Balkh local officials have sought Uzbekistan's collaboration with Afghanistan in financial and trade relations. TOLO News quoted Qudratullah Hamza, Balkh's governor, saying, “The delegation from the transport ministry which has come to Balkh held talks with Uzbekistan officials on airport reconstruction and the railway. Talks were also held on Afghanistan’s electricity bill debt to Uzbekistan, and we said when the banking system problems are resolved, we will pay the bill, and Uzbekistan should not cut the imported electricity."

Uzbekistan's approach to Taliban

According to The Diplomat, Uzbekistan wants to be viewed as a neutral party. It does not want an image of anti-Taliban or pro-Western power.

In October, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting with the Taliban commanders in Kabul and discussed the expansion of economic cooperation. As per the media reports, the foreign minister got assurances that the insurgent group would never pose a security danger to Uzbekistan.

In addition to this, the Taliban representatives, including its acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi held another meeting with Uzbek officials led by Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov. The discussions covered, "issues of trade and economic interaction, ensuring border security, cooperation in the field of energy, international cargo transportation, and transit,” the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

NSAs' meet on Afghanistan crisis

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met his counterpart from Uzbekistan during the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue earlier this month. Uzbekistan was led by Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council. Both sides highlighted the need for Afghanistan’s neighbours to offer humanitarian assistance for the Afghans and agreed that neighbouring states got a vital role in the war-torn nation's future.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: @shoaibinrahim/AP