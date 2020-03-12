Fans Self-reassure As Tom Hanks Confirms He Has Coronavirus; Cite His Movies 

In a big development, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson on Thursday announced that they have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Hanks released a statement that mentioned that the two contracted the illness in Australia, where the actor is currently filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks and Wilson are both 63 years old.

As per sources, Hanks and Wilson were the only known individuals on the film to contract the disease. The film is currently in the pre-production stages. Furthermore, testing measures for filmmakers and crews are presently unknown.

The statement released by the couple stated that the duo began to feel ill, including coming down with 'body aches' and 'slight fevers'. Concerned about the progression of symptoms, the couple were tested for coronavirus. Read the full statement here;

Netizens distressed

Hank's post was soon flooded with concerned fans commenting ‘get well soon’ and wishing the couple a speedy recovery. Netizens were surprised over the actor being tested positive for Coronavirus. While some exuded confidence and said the actor will be fine, others picked positive quotes from Hank's movies Have a look;

He’ll be fine...the dude survived being stranded on an island, Vietnam, and a failed moon landing. — Bhodi1983 (@bhodi1983) March 12, 2020

you know it’s bad when tom hanks gets the coronas — Grace🪐✨ (@grace_gavino) March 12, 2020

Take it down to infinity and beyond — Shane (@FourScore64) March 12, 2020

WHO declares coronavirus outbreak as a 'Pandemic', implores nations to take action

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic after the deadly virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of almost 4000 people worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom finally declared the disease as a global pandemic, calling all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Explaining the term, Dr Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. Coronavirus is increasing at an alarming rate and needs curbing its spread is the need of the hour, he added

