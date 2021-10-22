FATF Removes Mauritius, Botswana From Its 'grey List'; Includes Jordan, Mali And Turkey

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday, 21 October removed Mauritius and Botswana from its ‘grey list’ and congratulated the nations for their “significant progress” in addressing the deficiencies which were previously noted by the global anti-terror watchdog. While Pakistan has been retained in the list, Jordan, Mali and Turkey have been included in the ‘grey list.’

As per the official FATF release, Jordan, Mali and Turkey have agreed to work with the intergovernmental organisation in addressing the issues. Meanwhile, for Mauritius and Botswana, both nations will no longer be subjected to the organisation’s increased monitoring process.

FATF, which sets standards for over 200 nations and jurisdictions to assist the battle against serious crimes such as drug smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism, made the latest updates in its ‘grey lits’ following a three-day hybrid plenary October 2021 that started on Tuesday.

FATF said in the official statement, “The FATF congratulated Botswana and Mauritius for the significant progress they have made in addressing the strategic AML/CFT deficiencies identified earlier by the FATF and included in their respective action plans. Both countries will no longer be subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process.”

“This comes after both countries received an on-site visit, despite the COVID-19 crisis. Botswana and Mauritius will work with ESAAMLG of which both countries are a member, to continue to strengthen their AML/CFT regime,” it added. Additionally, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said in a press conference, as per ANI that Mauritius and Botswana “gave a high-level political commitment to implement reforms that have improved their anti-money laundering an counter-terrorism financial system".

After a busy three days, the FATF plenary has concluded. Delegates of governments from around the world discussed a range of money laundering and terrorist financing issues. See the outcomes of the plenary here ➡️ https://t.co/QkCfDaqXwp #FollowTheMoney pic.twitter.com/8Ss8ab8A7A — FATF (@FATFNews) October 21, 2021

Turkey joins Pakistan in FATF ‘grey list’

The global terror financing watchdog retained Pakistan while adding Turkey and two other nations to its ‘grey list.’ In the press briefing, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said that “three countries are coming onto the list. They are Jordan, Mali and Turkey. They have all agreed action plans at the FATF and are actively working to address the strategic deficiencies identified in their system.” Additionally, while referring to Pakistan, the FATF President said that the nation “remains under increased monitoring.”

(IMAGE: Twitter/PTI)