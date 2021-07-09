Fiji To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Compulsory For All Workers; PM Says 'no Jabs, No Jobs'

Amid the Delta variant outbreak, Fiji on Thursday,July 8 announced plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine compulsory for all workers. In a national address, Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, issued a blunt message and said, “no jabs, no jobs”. He said that all public servants in the South Pacific nation of 930,000 would have to go on leave if they had not had their first jab by August 15. Bainimarama also added that they would be sacked if they did not receive their second dose by November 1.

“No jabs, no job – that is what the science tells us is safest, and that is now the policy of the government and enforced through law," Bainimarama said.

According to the new plan, private-sector employees must have their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by August 1, with individuals facing hefty fines if they fail to comply and companies threatened with being shut down. Bainimarama made it clear that it does not matter if one is the CEO of the company, a sole trader or a salaried employee. “You must be vaccinated to continue working or else that business will risk being shut down,” Bainimarama said.

According to ABC News, Fiji’s hairline policy comes amid government frustration at the widespread flouting of virus safety measures, which has been blamed in part for a huge spike in infections. It is worth noting that until April, the South Pacific nation recorded no community cases for a year. However, quarantine breach saw the highly contagious Delta variant rapidly gain a foothold, with the country now recording over 700 new cases a day.

Virus could 'kill country's future'

Despite the rising number of cases and the under-resourced health system stretched to breaking point, Fiji PM has resisted calls to lock down the entire country. Bainimarama has cited economic cost and the practicalities of enforcing such a move in densely populated squatter settlements. He has said that a hard lockdown cannot be strictly enforced everywhere in Fiji and “our experts tell us it would not kill off the virus”.

"But it would kill jobs and it could kill our country's future,” the PM added.

Further, while speaking about vaccines, Bainimarama said that online misinformation was discouraging some people. He noted almost 340,000 adults have received their first injection and assured that he had experienced no effects from his vaccination. “I have not been magnetised or microchipped by the vaccine, I have not received the mark of the beast or any other creature – the vaccine does not do that to anyone," he said.

Bainimarama also said spot fines were being introduced for "reckless rule-breakers" who did not wear masks, attended social gatherings or violated quarantine orders. "My fellow Fijians, the end of this ordeal will come," he said. The PM also added that until it does, the nation must remain vigilant until more of the population is protected.

“Get vaccinated, wear your mask, maintain physical distance from others," Bainimarama urged citizens.

(Image: AP)