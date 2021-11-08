Financial Situation Of UNRWA For Palestine Refugees 'extremely Dangerous': Agency Official

The financial situation of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees in the Near East is "extremely dangerous," an agency official told reporters just ahead of the international donors' conference to be held on November 16. The organisation suffers a deficit of more than $100 million for services such as salaries of 28,000 employees in five areas of operation, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Adnan Abu Hasna, the media advisor for UNRWA in Gaza.

Hasna also stressed that the agency had earlier made "great efforts" to find solutions to the crisis but the situation had remained taught. Looking forward to the international conference on 16 November, Hasna hoped for a "new vision for UNRWA funding." Hasna's assertions come at least two months after Palestinian Foreign Minister (FM) Riyadh al-Maliki in September met the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Phillippe Lazzarini, to discuss the developments in the war-torn country.

Al-Maliki urges donors to extend financial aid to UNRWA

As violence escalated in the Gaza strip, Al-Maliki urged the international donors to extend financial support to meet the UNRWA budget deficit. "International donations will help the UNRWA to carry on providing educational, health and other services to the Palestinian refugees," Maliki said while speaking at the meeting with Phillippe in Ramallah, the Associated Press reported. Maliki also acknowledged the agency's presence that is of crucial importance for Palestine refugees in the country. "It is important that UNRWA continue providing services to Palestinian refugees in all areas and services provided to them until a just and lasting solution is found based on the UN resolutions." During his discussions with Lazarrini, the Foreign Minister also pointed out the issues of common concern, agreements, and development strategies that preserve the mandates and services.

UNRWA appeals for $1.5bn to fund essential services

Earlier in February, the UNRWA had appealed for funds worth $1.5 billion to fund essential services, priority projects in the war-inflicted zones of West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan, the agency said in a statement. As per the budget division, the agency informed that US$ 806 million were needed for core services, such as education, health, relief and social services, protection and infrastructure and camp improvement. Moreover, emergency humanitarian assistance that the UNRWA provides in response to the devastating effects of blockade and occupation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) requires US$ 231 million. To respond to the hardship caused by the Syrian conflict to Palestine refugees in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, the UNRWA also sought US$ 318 million. Additional resources were also requested to address the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic within the refugee camps. "Approximately US $170 million are needed for priority projects to repair or build the UNRWA facilities and strengthen or improve core services," the UNRWA said in its statement.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)