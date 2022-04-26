Finland & Sweden To Submit NATO Membership Applications Together In May: Report

In defiance of Russian threats, Finland and Sweden have jointly agreed to forward their applications to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as soon as May. According to local media reports from the Nordic countries, both the governments have "indicated their willingness to join" the intergovernmental military alliance on the same day. A Finnish publication Iltalehti on Monday said that the applications should be published in the week beginning from May 16.

Meanwhile, Swedish daily Expressen cited its government sources, saying that the prime ministers of both the Nordic nations have discussed the change in the European "security landscape" since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which has led to "dramatically shaped mindsets" in both countries.

"Information is correct and how they should be an agreement between Sweden and Finland that any applications submitted in that particular week, which also coincides with Finland state visit to Sweden," Expressen reported. The state visit refers to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's trip to Stockholm scheduled for May 17-18.

The developments come after Finland PM Sanna Marin earlier this month had stated that her government would decide upon whether or not to join the alliance "quite fast, possibly by mid-summer." Despite the risk of infuriating Moscow, she added, the step was being considered necessary for the internal security of Finland, which shares a 1,300 km border with Russia. Her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson too had flagged that "everything has changed" since the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, adding that Stockholm must be "prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia."

Kremlin furious over Finland, Sweden joining NATO

Over the past months, Moscow has repeatedly warned the Nordic states against joining the military alliance. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova last week said that Finland and Sweden will "face consequences" if they step forward with their membership. Further Kremlin also added that it would be "forced to restore military balance" by enhancing force deployment in the Baltic region. Russia also warned of potential nuclear weapon deployment unless the countries decided to scrap years of non-alignment with the US-led bloc.

Both the countries have remained neutral for over decades. However, after the end of the Cold War, their officially non-aligned military began taking part in exercises and exchanging intelligence with NATO partners. As many as 68% of Finns are in favour of joining the alliance according to a latest poll. A slim majority of Swedes also believes it is in the best interest of the country.

(Image: AP )