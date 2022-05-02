Finland 'certain' About NATO Membership, May Change 'whole Balance' Says Sweden

Amid the deteriorating security situation in Europe, Finland is "almost certain" to apply for membership in the coming days, said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. While both the Nordic countries believe it to be the best time to review their neutral position in view of national security, Linde flagged that joining the international military bloc would "change the whole balance" in eastern Europe, further contributing to an "increase in tensions." Speaking in a televised interview to Sweden-based channel SVT, Linde said she is "quite sure" that Finland will apply for membership.

Linde's remarks come amid reports of both the country's potential applications to ascend to the bloc are due in the coming weeks. Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto on Friday said that he wants Helinski and Stockholm to make similar decisions "at the same time." Finland's ascension to the alliance would put an end to the idea of "forced neutrality between East and the West" since it is a result of the Russian atrocities, said senior fellow of the German Marshall Fund of the US, Jacob Kirkegaard, as quoted by CNBC. The decision of Finland and Sweden "will highlight how Russia's atrocious actions in Ukraine have forced previous neutral countries to commit fully to NATO," he said.

Polls have suggested that Finns are in favour of Helinski joining the military alliance, including former Finland Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, who said Finland will "definitely" be applying for inclusion in NATO. Last week, incumbent Finland PM Sanna Marin said that the Parliament will decide upon the application "within weeks." She added, "I won't give any kind of timetable when we will make our decision but I think it will happen quite fast." Meanwhile, NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc will "welcome" Finland "with open arms," noting its geographical location and military capabilities.

What is at risk for Finland if it joins NATO?

Finland's accession to the bloc comes with asterisks, the first being- majorly defying Russian warnings. In mid-April, Finland's Foreign Ministry in a report weighing the pros and cons of joining NATO mentioned that if Helinski "applied for NATO membership, it should be prepared for extensive efforts to exercise influence and risks that are difficult to anticipate, such as increasing tensions in the border between Finland and Russia," CNBC quoted. Finland's decision will also push Sweden to follow the suit, which is currently analysing the security situation in and around the country. Finland and Sweden will be massive inputs into NATO given the Nordic nations' arms-producing capacity, Kirkegaard said.

Over the past months, Moscow has repeatedly warned the Nordic states against joining the military alliance. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in mid-April said that Finland and Sweden will "face consequences" if they step forward with their membership. Further Kremlin also added that it would be "forced to restore military balance" by enhancing force deployment in the Baltic region. Russia also warned of potential nuclear weapon deployment unless the countries decided to scrap years of non-alignment with the US-led bloc.

(Image: AP)