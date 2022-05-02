Finland Set To Forward Application For NATO Membership On May 13 Amid Russian Threats

Ending decades of neutrality, Finland has at last decided to forward its application for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on May 13, a Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported on Monday. The report comes days after the local Finnish media predicted that the Nordic country will publish the applications in the week beginning from May 16. On Monday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde also stated that Finland is "almost certain" about its ascension to the intergovernmental military bloc.

Earlier this month, Swedish daily Expressen cited its government sources, saying that the prime ministers of both the Nordic nations have discussed the change in the European "security landscape" since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which has led to "dramatically shaped mindsets" in both countries.

Both Finland and Sweden have remained neutral for over decades. However, after the end of the Cold War, their officially non-aligned military began taking part in exercises and exchanging intelligence with NATO partners. As many as 68% of Finns are in favour of joining the alliance according to the latest poll, including former Finland Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, who said Finland will "definitely" be applying for inclusion in NATO.

A slim majority of Swedes also believe it is in the best interest of the country. Meanwhile, NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has already "warmly welcomed" Finland, noting its geographical location and military capabilities.

Despite the risk of infuriating Moscow, Finland PM Sanna Marin earlier this month said that the step is considered necessary for the internal security of Finland, which shares a 1,300 km border with Russia. Her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson too had flagged that "everything has changed" since the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, adding that Stockholm must be "prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia."

Russia threatens Finland, Sweden with 'consequences' over its potential NATO membership

According to reports, the decision comes amid Russian threats against a potential application for membership. Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto last week said that Moscow's stance on Helinski and Sweden joining NATO is "no surprise." Haavisto's remarks come a day after Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova once again warned the two neutral Nordic countries of "severe consequences" in case they moved forward to join the intergovernmental military bloc.

Zakharova said the accession to the bloc would have "consequences for bilateral relations and the overall picture of security in Europe." Her comments were in sync with that made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who on Thursday threatened that Russia will be forced to bolster defence in the Baltic Sea region if Finland and Sweden were to join the Western military alliance.

(Image: AP)