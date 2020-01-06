Fire Brigade Dismisses Rumours Holding Green Party Responsible For Australia Bushfires

The Fire and Rescue NSW Station 428 Queanbeyan in a Facebook post made it abundantly clear that political parties, like the Greens, have no say or influence in the decisions of Fire and Rescue organisations that undertake hazard reduction burns and well as the time and place they will be conducted.

Dismissed as mere conspiracy stories

The decision to conduct, cancel of delay hazard reduction burns before the summer is decided by the predicted intensity of the burn and if there is a danger to it exceeding safe limits for the firefighters. Other factors that might influence them are the native flora and fauna as well as the government to some extent.

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins while talking to local media said that blaming the Green Party is futile as they have no influence. He also added that such statements are basically conspiracy stuff and a very obvious attempt to turn the topic away from discussions on Climate Change.

As explained by the facebook post by Station 428, Hazard Reduction burns are specifically designed to minimize hazards around urban areas. They are meant to lessen the intensity of the fire. Backburning is a method by which the fire is burnt back on itself and thereby creating a buffer zone of already burnt land which can not burn again.

Major parties punch down on Greens like clockwork. Some MPs are suggesting Green's supporters are responsible for setting the fires to further their agenda because apparently a nationally coordinated conspiracy is more believable than climate change... — A2L (@AY2EL) January 6, 2020

In related news, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday, January 5 established a National Bushfire Recovery Agency to co-ordinate recovery efforts ranging from rebuilding infrastructure to providing mental health support even as authorities struggled to tackle the raging bushfire crisis which has so far claimed the lives of 24 people.

(with inputs from agencies)