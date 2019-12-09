Fire Outside High Court Building Disrupts Peaceful Protest In Hong Kong

Hong Kong police said that the anti-government protesters were responsible for using petrol bombs, painting graffitis on government buildings and setting fire outside court buildings, clouding a peaceful march by demonstrators with extreme violence. According to reports, comments by police of the semi-autonomous state were made as protesters called for strikes across Hong Kong.

Peaceful march marred by violence

According to reports, protesters dressed in black swarmed the streets of Hong Kong in what was termed as the biggest anti-government protests since the elections were conducted and showcasing support in relation to the months-long pro-democratic protests.

In a statement released by the Hong Kong police, it was said that a peaceful environment was disturbed because of the march turning violent. The statement further mentioned that a few of the protesters were responsible for defacing walls of court buildings, throwing petrol bombs and causing damage to government establishments.

According to local media outlets, many people are frustrated with the pro-democracy protests that have plagued Asia's financial hub for months. Hong Kong's police commissioner, Chris Ping-Keung Tang said that he would treat any act of violence with utmost seriousness and treat normal problems with flexible nature.

Attempt to provide support for democracy

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on December 8 and rallied to provide support for democracy in Hong Kong. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting a rally for the first time since the group had been granted since August 18.

Thanking US President for signing the Hong Kong bill, the protesters during a Thanksgiving rally waved posters of Donald Trump’s head superimposed on the shirtless body of Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone. Others draped themselves in American flags and sang the US national anthem.

Trump posted the image on Twitter on November 28 dismissing rumours of failing health. Making fun of the rumours, he told a campaign rally in Florida that the doctor said: “Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We’ve never seen a chest quite like it”.

