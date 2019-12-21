The Debate
Australia: Firefighters Discover Huge Marijuana Plants While Fighting Bushfires

Rest of the World News

Firefighters in Australia stumbled upon a hidden field of marijuana plants, on December 20, while mitigating the disaster, clicked a selfie and posted online.

Australia

Firefighters in Australia stumbled upon a hidden field of marijuana plants on December 20 while mitigating the disaster. The firefighters posed for a selfie when they found the field full of cannabis and posted it online. The New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service made the discovery near a place where two firefighters had lost their lives a day before.

The 2 firefighters Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, died after their vehicle rolled off the road after hitting a fallen tree. Both firefighters were from Horsley Park Brigade. Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of firefighters and praised them for their bravery. 

Read: Mumbai Man Grows Cannabis At Home Using Hydroponics, Arrested

“They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians,” said Morrison in a statement. “Their sacrifice and service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured all the best in their recovery,” he added. Morrison further warned that there are more difficult days ahead due to heat conditions and forecasters have predicted December 21 to be the most severe day.

Read: Australia Battles ‘catastrophic’ Wildfires As PM Rushes Home

Extreme conditions

In some of the parts of South Australia, the temperature soared to almost 50 degrees Celsius and Nullarbor set the December record for the state, reaching 49.9 degrees Celsius. Port Augusta City Council, in a Facebook post, said that some roads were showing ‘signs of bleeding’ due to extreme heat conditions.

Read: 2 Firefighters Die, 3 Hurt As Wildfires Ravage Australia

Read: Australia: Roads Melt Amid Record-breaking Heatwave Conditions

