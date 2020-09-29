Saudi Arabia's First Ever Dog Cafe Opens In Khobar, Adorable Images Win Hearts

Saudi Arabia has opened its first ever dog cafe named ‘The Barking Lot’. According to the reports by Malaymail, the cafe has been opened in the coastal city of Khobar. The cafe has its own Instagram handle where the bio says, “Grooming• Pet friendly cafe• Boutique”. They have also mentioned their phone number in the bio to help customers book appointments.

First ever dog cafe

The cafe is open 6 days a week from 11:30am to 11pm. In Saudi Arabia, dogs are banned in most public places as they are considered as unclean animals. However, with a series of societal changes in the past few years, where women were allowed to drive and various movie theatres were opened, this has also come as a new change. According to the Instagram handle of the cafe, it accepts all breeds for grooming. The Instagram page has uploaded various videos of different breeds of dogs getting a haircut.

Read: Canada: Man Spots Boston Dynamics' Robot Dog Roaming Around; Watch Video

The posts by the cafe has left the netizens in comeplete awe. The Instagram handle has a total of 10.4K followers with 48 posts. The page also consists of a series of highlights, one of which is based on cats. Impressed by the services offered by the cafe, one Instagram user wrote, "I have to bring my dog for the same hair cut".

Read: Dog And Tortoise Enjoy A Friendly Football Match, Netizens Amused | WATCH

Read: Good News: From Nanny Saving A Toddler To Lockdown Couple Tying Knot, Read

Also Read: Good News: From Visually Challenged Dog Getting A Seeing Eye Pup, To Facebook's New Deal

(Image Credits: Instagram/@thebarkinglot.sa)