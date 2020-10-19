World's First Long-distance Telephone Line Was Officially Established On This Day In 1892

On this day October 19, 1892, the first long-distance telephone line was officially established between the cities of New York and Chicago after Chicago Mayor Washburne had a telephonic conversation with Mayor Grant of New York, and report of the same emerged. The event of the long-distance telephonic call between Chicago and New York was formally declared, as the phone wire was placed in service. The print editions ran headlines “Give Me New York!” Circulating the launch of the first long-distance telephone line that could handle only one call at a time.

The Mayor of Chicago, Washburne was at the American Telephone and Telegraph Company’s office in Quincy street, as he engaged with New York Mayor at the end of the wire. While the first telephone model was developed in the 1870s by the Scotsman Alexander Graham Bell, who was employed at Clarke Institute for Deaf-Mutes, Northampton, Massachusetts. On 10 March 1876, Bell made history after he told his assistant Thomas Watson, “Mr. Watson, come here—I want to see you,” over the telephone line. However, the ‘magneto’ transmitter and the receiver were capable of telephone communication over a few yards that later led to the invention to a few miles such as Boston, Massachusetts, and the suburb of Somerville, according to the science museum, UK.

[In 1892 the first long-distance telephone line between NYC and Chicago established. Credit: NYC Dept of Records]

Telegraphic transmission of vocal message

Bell got the patent issued on March 7, 1876, by the US Patent Office for “the method of transmitting vocal or other sounds telegraphically” to evolve his research. In 1892, he established the long-distance line from New York to Chicago that later led to the prospect of the first commercial transcontinental telephone call in 1915 from New York City to San Francisco. Eventually, John F. Mitchell and Martin Cooper of Motorola in 1973 introduced to the world the first hand-held wireless telephone that ran on a cellular network.

[Credit: The Inter Ocean print/jramsayjust]

