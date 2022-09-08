Five French Lawmakers Arrive For Six-day Visit In Taiwan Amid Tensions With China

A delegation of French lawmakers led by senator Cyril Pellevat landed in Taiwan on Wednesday, September 7 for a six-day visit. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the French lawmakers arrived at the invitation of Taiwan. The delegation led by Vice President of the French European Affairs Commission Cyril Pellevat includes senators Olivier Cadic, Alain Marc, Pierre-Antoine Levi and Brigitte Devesa, Taiwan News reported.

The arrival of the French delegation marks the first European visit since US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan in August. During their visit, the French senators will hold a meeting with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun, Control Yuan President Chen Chu and other officials, as per the news report. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Cyril Pellevat Taiwan's 'longtime friend' who backs the inclusion of the nation in the World Health Assembly. During his stay in Taiwan, Cyril Pellevat will discuss issues, including global and Indo-Pacific security, technological innovation, and industry supply chain in a bid to strengthen ties between Taiwan and France.

Taiwan welcomes French lawmakers

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to welcome French lawmakers to Taiwan. In the tweet, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, "We wish our like-minded France lawmakers a fruitful 6-day visit working together to promote peace, stability & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." Notably, China raised objections after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory. Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen accused China of carrying out "cognitive warfare" by disseminating misinformation. Tsai Ing-wen said that China has been conducting military incursions into nearby waters and airspace.

US officials visit to Taiwan

Moments after Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the visit a "serious violation" of the one-China principle. It stressed that Pelosi's visit has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations." After Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, China launched military drills around Taiwan and called her visit a "serious violation of one-China principle." After Pelosi's visit, the US delegation led by Ed Markey travelled to Taiwan and held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. China had launched additional military drills after a US delegation led by Markey visited Taiwan. According to AP, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on August 22, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after he arrived in Taiwan for a four-day visit.

(With inputs from AP)