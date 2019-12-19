Five-star Resort In Phuket Slammed For Making Baby Elephant Dance For Customers

A five-star hotel in Phuket has reportedly showcased baby elephants and also made him dance for its customers. The incident was heavily criticized by animal activists as the incident surfaced on Facebook. As seen in the post, the baby elephant was used to entertain guests during a pool party. Mövenpick Bangtao Beach in Phuket was full of guests and they were trying to pet the elephant. The images which surfaced on social media showed the elephant with a collar and a sheet on its back, while a woman holding some balloons stroked the animal. There were also other guests who looked at the calf as it paraded around the edge of the swimming pool.

The particular image was posted on the hotel's Facebook page, with the caption: "It's a beautiful day in Phuket today. Be our guest..."

Activists' backlash

As per reports, the photo was removed soon after the backlash. Users have slammed the hotel, with one saying it was a "poor decision". Another user Robb Marchione wrote: "That you allow the gross mistreatment of elephants on your property is reason enough for us to start a boycott movement against your property". Katheryn Wise, World Animal Protection UK campaign manager wrote: "It’s very sad to see a baby elephant forced to entertain guests at a pool party. Elephants are wild animals, not entertainers. Whether taken from the wild or bred in captivity all elephants used for unprotected close tourist contact will have undergone a traumatic training method known as ‘the crush’. This involves separating a young elephant calf from its mother, keeping it in isolation, depriving it of food and water, and in many cases beating it repeatedly until the animal is broken down and can be controlled by fear".

Hotel owners apologise

Later, the hotel reportedly apologised and explained that they did not supply the animal but that it was a guest who brought it to a "private event". Over a comment on a Facebook post, they wrote: "We are aware of a post related to a baby elephant in our resort. We have investigated this situation and although we did not organise the party, we failed to disallow the activity and had mishandled the situation. We sincerely apologise for this matter. We are issuing a formal communication to all staff reiterating that our hotel employees are expected to act as ambassadors by respecting and protecting our environment. We have also informed our tour operator that such activity will not be allowed at our hotel".

Likewise a spokesperson for the Accor group, who owns Mövenpick, Sun Online Travel told the media that this was an isolated incident that occurred when a guest brought an elephant onto the property as part of a private event. He clarified that their hotels do not use animals for entertainment and this incident has made them more aware. They will ensure the safety and welfare of animals who might enter their grounds, he added. The spokesperson also apologized on behalf of the hotel assuring better commitment in the future.

