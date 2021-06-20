Food Crisis Deepens In North Korea: Bananas Sell For Rs 3,300, Black Tea For Rs 5,100

North Korea is facing a severe food crisis with prices of essential commodities shooting through the roof. In a meeting of the central committee of the country’s ruling party, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un flagged a “tense” food situation in the country caused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoons witnessed last year. According to state-run news agency KCNA, Kim also noted that the country’s economy has surged from that of last year but warned regarding the food situation.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying, “The people’s food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfil its grain production plan due to the damage by typhoon last year”.

According to reports, prices of essential food items have skyrocketed in the country’s capital Pyongyang. A kilogram of bananas is reportedly selling for $45 (about Rs 3,335), a packet of black tea for $70 (about Rs 5,190) and a packet of coffee for $100 (Rs 7,414). In the meeting, the North Korean supreme leader asked the party workers to work for resolving the food shortage.

North Korea’s Workers’ Party pledged to direct all its efforts to farming this year along with discussing ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Korean leader also called for steps to reduce the devastating impact of natural disasters in the country as a crucial aspect to achieve the goals set for this year. However, it still remains unclear how the country can quickly tackle the issue as the country’s borders remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to a recent report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, North Korea is short of 8,60,000 tonnes of food.

Kim Jong Un appoints new politburo members

Meanwhile, the ruling Workers’ Party’s central committee convenes to reportedly set goals and tasks to achieve its five-year economic plan which was unveiled in February including food and metal production. During the meeting, Kim appointed new members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s (WPK) powerful politburo and reinforced the discipline within party ranks. The new members include Thae Hyong Chol, vice president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as a new member, and U Sang Chol, an official at the party's Central Auditing Commission, as an alternate member.

Earlier this week, Kim Jong Un even ordered his government to be fully prepared for a confrontation with the Biden administration. Kim issued the order on Thursday while clarifying the steps the North must take in response to the policy direction of the new US government of President Joe Biden during an ongoing ruling party meeting in Pyongyang. KCNA further quoted Kim as saying, such preparation is necessary to “protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state”.

Image: AP

