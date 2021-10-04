Foreign Secretary Shringla Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi In Sri Lanka During 4-day Visit

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid tribute to him alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay.

The High Commission of India to Sri Lanka posted an image of FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla paying tribute to Bapu. The tweet's caption read, "Paying homage to #Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, which fell on 2nd Oct, Foreign Minister Prof. GL Peiris, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla, High Commissioner of India and other dignitaries garlanded the Gandhi bust at Temple trees. @MEAIndia."

India-Sri Lanka talks

Earlier in the day, Shringla met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed ways to strengthen the two countries' comprehensive collaboration. The Foreign Secretary will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top cabinet members during his four-day visit to Sri Lanka.

On October 3, Foreign Secretary Shringla paid a visit to the historic Jaffna Cultural Centre, which was constructed using Indian grant funds.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian grant assistance. The iconic, state of the art cultural centre will help ppl of Northern Province reconnect with their roots and in nurturing our shared cultural heritage. @MEAIndia," the Indian Mission in Sri Lanka stated in a tweet.

The Foreign Secretary had previously been informed by representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority on the construction and repair of Palaly Airport. Shringla had landed in Jaffna on October 3, Sunday morning. The Chairman of the Northern Provincial Council, CVK Sivagnanam, greeted him warmly. Shringla arrived in Sri Lanka for a four-day tour on October 2.

Image: IndiainSL/Twitter