Former Singapore Diplomat Urges Japan To Help Increase US Presence In Southeast Asia

Bilahari Kausikan, a former permanent secretary of Singapore's Foreign Ministry, has urged the Japanese authorities to allow more presence to the United States in Southeast Asia. In an interview with Kyodo News, Bilahari Kausikan stated that the Japanese authorities must help in increasing the US presence in the Southeast region. He pointed out that Japan can enhance the US presence through the 1960 bilateral security pact and a 1977 pro-ASEAN initiative that was introduced by then Japanese Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda to stabilise the situation in the region.

Ex-Singapore diplomat calls for Japan's help in increasing US presence

While speaking to Kyodo News, a former senior Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan has stated that amid the growing rivalry between US and China, Japan must play a role to 'even out the American presence' in Southeast Asia. Kausikan, a retired diplomat, who once served as ambassador to the United Nations and Russia, raised concern over the 'aggressive behaviour' of China and added that US presence was needed to have balance in the region, as per Kyodo News report.

He highlighted the importance of having ties to Southeast Asian countries. Bilahari Kausikan stressed on having the presence of the United States' presence in Southeast Asia. Speaking to Kyodo News, Kausikan said that Japan has been an 'important supplement' to the United States in the Southeast Asia region. Furthermore, Kausikan underscored that Japan has to play a part in increasing the presence of the US in Southeast Asia.

Western nations needs better understanding of 'US-China rivalry': Bilahari Kausikan

While speaking to Kyodo News, Bilahari Kausikan called on the US and its European allies to have a better understanding of the balancing required in Southeast Asia. He underscored that Western nations need to better understand the 'US-China rivalry'. He stated that China is an economic partner to every ASEAN country and nobody can consider China as an 'enemy'.

Bilahari Kausikan emphasised that the countries need to have a 'close relationship' with the United States and its allies to preserve the economy, reported Kyodo News. He expressed hope that peace can prevail between the US and China through 'nuclear deterrence'. He emphasised that based on the national interest, they can be with the US, Japan or its allies on different issues. He further added that they can also be with China on some issues.

