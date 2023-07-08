France Blocks NATO's Plan To Set Up An Outpost In Asia, Creating Division Within Alliance

France is standing firm against a proposed deal to expand NATO's presence into Asia, causing a rift within the Western security alliance just days before a crucial summit in Lithuania. The plan, which involves establishing a liaison office in Japan, has been under discussion for months as tensions between the West and China continue to escalate.

The annual leaders' summit, set against the backdrop of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, was expected to provide an opportunity to advance the expansion plan. However, according to a report from Politico, French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced strong opposition, expressing concerns that such a move would shift NATO's focus too far from its original mandate in the North Atlantic.

Not in favour as a matter of principle, says Elysee Palace

"We are not in favor as a matter of principle," stated an official from the Elysée Palace during a press briefing on Friday. The official further emphasized that the Japanese authorities themselves have not expressed significant interest in the proposed office.

According to the French official, NATO's scope is geographically limited to the North Atlantic region. "NATO means North Atlantic Treaty Organization," the official affirmed, highlighting the geographic nature of Articles 5 and 6, which form the core of the alliance. The plan to establish NATO's first office in Asia comes at a time of heightened concern over China's aggressive behavior in the maritime and air domains, particularly in relation to Taiwan.

What is China's stance?

China is also opposed to NATO's expansion into Asia. "We have seen NATO bent on going east into this region, interfering in regional affairs and inciting bloc confrontation," commented Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin last month. He added that the majority of Asian countries oppose the emergence of military blocs in the region and do not welcome NATO's outreach in Asia.

On this issue, Macron has been consistent for quite some time

Macron has been a vocal critic of increasing NATO's focus on China for several years. In 2021, following a NATO meeting, he emphasized the need to distinguish between different objectives, stating, "we shouldn't confuse our goals." Macron argued that while NATO is primarily a military organization, the issue of the alliance's relationship with China extends beyond the military realm. He asserted that NATO's scope should remain limited to the North Atlantic region.

The disagreement between France and other NATO members regarding the expansion into Asia highlights the challenges the alliance faces in navigating complex geopolitical dynamics. As the world grapples with shifting power dynamics and growing tensions, finding consensus among NATO members becomes increasingly crucial to address global security concerns effectively.

The upcoming summit in Lithuania will undoubtedly provide a platform for intense discussions as leaders seek to bridge their differences and forge a united front amid evolving threats. However, France's firm stance on the proposed expansion into Asia sets the stage for potentially contentious debates and calls into question the future direction of NATO's strategic priorities.