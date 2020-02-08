France Confirms Five British Nationals Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

France has confirmed that five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the deadly novel Coronavirus which has claimed hundreds of lives in China. France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn reportedly said that the five Britons were staying in the same ski chalet. She further added that France has now detected a total of 11 coronavirus cases.

Buzyn talked about a new “cluster” saying it is centred around a British national who recently returned from Singapore and stayed in Contamines-Montjoie, near Mont Blanc. The Minister said that the patients display no serious signs of a life-threatening infection. Apart from the confirmed cases, six other British nationals staying at the same chalet have been kept under observation.

Meanwhile, the US embassy has confirmed that one of its citizens died from the Coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic. According to media reports, the Embassy revealed that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan but refused to disclose the identity of the deceased.

US suspends regular visa services

The United States has temporarily suspended regular visa services at its Embassy in Beijing and the Consulates General in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang. The US Embassy, in a statement, said that they have very limited staffing and may be unable to respond to requests regarding regular visa services.

“While some limited emergency appointments may be available, intending applicants should note that on Sunday, February 2, a Presidential Proclamation was issued that suspended entry for individuals who have been in China less than 14 days prior to their arrival in the U.S.” read the statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the State Department has facilitated the transportation of nearly 17.8 tons of donated medical supplies to the Chinese people, including masks, gowns, gauze, respirators, and other vital materials. Calling it a testament to the generosity of the American people, Pompeo announced that the US is prepared to spend up to $100 million in existing funds to assist China and other impacted countries to contain and combat the novel coronavirus.

