France: Teachers, Doctors, Eiffel Tower Workers Walk Off As Strikes Enter 13th Day

Protests in France entered its 13th day on December 17 as the doctors, teachers and workers at the Eiffel tower walked off from the job to resist pension reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Commuters faced difficulties in accessing public transport, leading to heavy road traffic as train drivers continued their strike against the proposed pension system.

Proposed pension system

Macron wants to move away from the system of dozens of pension schemes to a universal points-based pension system, aimed at rewarding employees based on their daily work. Unions are unhappy with the pension reforms since they are being forced to retire later or avail reduced pensions. The official retirement age in France is currently 62 but according to the new plan, anyone retiring before 64 will get a lower pension.

Read: France High Commissioner For Pensions Steps Down From His Post

The industrial action affected schools but hospitals requisitioned workers to ensure emergency services after as nurses, doctors and pharmacists also held strikes against years of cost cuts. Macron's Elysee Palace was barricaded ahead of the protests to keep yellow vest activists and radical demonstrators away. France has been facing various protests in recent times, especially from the yellow vest protesters who began a revolutionary movement in 2018 demanding economic justice. They have been demanding increment in minimum wages, tax burden, rising fuel prices and high cost of living.

Read: France Enters New Week Of Strikes Over Pension Changes

Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had reaffirmed that the government was 'determined to take pension reform to its completion'. According to media reports, Philippe has promised to meet the aggrieved unions next week and urged to take responsibility until Christmas. Businesses dependent on tourism and festivals, especially retail and hotels, fear that it could be severely hit in the Christmas season.

The moderate CFDT union has opposed the idea to continue protests during Christmas saying CFDT railway workers do not want a blockage on the holidays. But it assured to continue the industrial action in January if the government fails to drop the pension reform proposal.

Read: France: Suspect Drinks Pesticide In A Suicide Attempt After His Conviction

Read: France’s Macron Faces Decisive Test Over Economic Policies

(With inputs from agencies)