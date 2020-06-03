France’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By More Than 100 For First Time In 13 Days

For the first time in thirteen days, the coronavirus death toll in France reportedly jumped by more than 100 as of June 2, a spike that included the nursing home data again after almost three days. The health ministry said the number of fatalities surged by 107, or 0.4%, to 28,940, the fifth-highest tally in the world. However, the number of hospitalizations in France dipped by more than 260, or 1.8%, to 14,028, and the number of critical patients of COVID-19 in the ICU fell by 49, or 3.8%, to 1,253, as per the data released by the health ministry.

Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, on June 1 announced details of the second phase in the gradual lifting of France’s stringent coronavirus lockdown on a virtual press conference. This included the nationwide reopening of bars and restaurants on June 2. In Paris, although, where the risk of coronavirus transmission remains higher than the rest of the mainland, the French government allowed terrace cafes and outside establishments to resume, prohibiting indoor dining, as per local media reports.

Earlier this week, French lawmakers in lower house approved a contact-tracing app designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to reports. This came amid sharp debate over privacy concerns. France's StopCovid app – use of which will remain voluntary – was made available to users as of June 1 to track users who have been in close proximity over a two-week period. Further, this week, French privacy watchdog CNIL supported the use of the app, stating the technology won’t lead to creating a list of infected people but only a list of contacts using pseudonymous data. On June 1, the French government stressed that it does “respect the concept of data protection.”

Louvre museum in Paris to reopen from July 6

As of June 3, France tallied over 151,325 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as it reopened some of the recreational centers, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum and Tuileries garden to the public. Furthermore, as the major areas witness the subdued infections of the disease, the Louvre museum in Paris announced that it would open to visitors July 6 onwards in a statement.

