Freedom Convoy: Ottawa Police Arrests 23, Issues 1,300 Tickets For Anti-govt Protests

The municipal police service of Canada has informed that they have arrested around 23 people and issued more than 1,300 tickets related to protests against the government and its COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the capital city, Ottawa. In a press release, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) stated that the arrests have been made in relation to “criminal charges”. It added that the charges include mischief, resisting arrest, breach of probation among other infractions.

“In addition, police officers have issued more than 1,300 tickets for a variety of infractions, such as excessive noise, use of fireworks and red light violations,” the statement added.

The police informed that an additional 85 investigations are ongoing. The local officials have reportedly requested additional law enforcement resources in order to deal with the ongoing protests that have remained peaceful. The federal and provincial authorities have also approved the deployment of around 300 Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and hundreds of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers.

Now, local officials have said that an additional 1,800 officers are needed to restore order in the capital city. Meanwhile, it is to mention that the wave of demonstrations across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other protesters converging on Ottawa in a bid to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. Since then, protests have evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Canadian PM denounces truckers’ protest

On the other hand, Trudeau has stated that the truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate taking place in Ottawa “has to stop”, citing disruptions that the demonstration has caused. In a speech to Canada’s parliament on Monday, Trudeau said that individuals are trying to block the country’s economy, democracy, and citizens’ daily lives. The Canadian PM further said that the people of Ottawa “don’t deserve to be harassed” in their own neighbourhoods.

While upholding the right to protest, the Canadian PM denounced the destruction caused by the truckers. Trudeau also noted that hundreds of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been mobilised to back the Ottawa Police Services. He said, “We’re also working with municipal partners to further strengthen our response, and we’ll continue to be there with whatever resources are needed to get the situation under control.”

(Image: ANI/AP)