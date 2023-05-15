French President Macron Courts Tesla's Elon Musk Ahead Of 'Choose France' Summit

Twitter CEO Elon Musk called on Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday in Versailles ahead of the Choose France Summit, targeted to attract businesses and investors to invest in France. Macron emphasised that “we have so much to do together”, indicating that he is aiming for investments from Musk’s multiple companies other than Tesla. Musk met Macron in the Elysee Palace, the president's official residence.

After the meeting, French President Macron took to Twitter and said, “With @ElonMusk, we talked about the attractiveness of France and the significant progress in the electric vehicle and energy sectors. We also talked about digital regulation. We have so much to do together. See you this afternoon at the #ChooseFrance Summit!”

With @ElonMusk, we talked about the attractiveness of France and the significant progress in the electric vehicle and energy sectors. We also talked about digital regulation. We have so much to do together. See you this afternoon at the #ChooseFrance Summit! pic.twitter.com/wkdwjv45OG — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 15, 2023

For the French president, the Choose France Summit comes as an opportunity to revive his image as Macron’s popularity has suffered due to the protests against the government’s decision to raise the French retirement age. The summit provides him with an opportunity to defend his pro-business reform policies and draw attention to his advocacy for lower-carbon industries like electric automobiles. The number of investment commitments from business leaders present at the summit in Versailles, close to Paris, has reached its highest level since Macron first hosted the meeting in 2018.

Musk quitting as Twitter CEO

This development comes after Musk informed the public that he will be appointing a new CEO for Twitter and will step down from the position. As soon as he announced this the shares of his legacy company Tesla shot up as now people believe that the billionaire will get more time to focus on Tesla after getting away from managing his $44 billion fancy purchase.