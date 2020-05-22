French Secret Agency Looking To Recruit 'geeks' & Not 'James Bonds', Says Tech Director

France’s Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) in an interesting take on the worldview of secret agents revealed that the French secret service was looking to 'recruit geeks rather than budding young James Bonds' in its service.

Technical director Patrick Pailloux while speaking to a France-based news agency revealed that with the hugely popular TV drama Le Bureau Des Legendes (known as Le Bureau outside France), the DGSE was witnessing a surging interest in its works. Le Bureau Des Legendes is a French drama based on the lives of spies working with the IT experts employed by the DGSE deep inside its Paris headquarters.

Patrick Pailloux stated that there was a certain 'stereotype' associated with France's DGSE and they were looking to break that, expressing interest in the recruitment of young tech-savvy 'geeks'.

"Young people have James Bond and the special forces in their heads. They think--I am not Rambo, I am a geek’, and it does not occur to them to enter the DGSE," said Patrick Pailloux to the news agency adding that if you're a 'superman' in science then you can serve your country.

Pailloux was addressing a crowd of 65,000 school children under France's annual competition of decoding and cryptography organised by the DGSE. He reiterated the fact that there is a strong link between knowing to decode for fun to working for the secret services.

(With Agency Inputs)