Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: French lawmaker proposes to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh

In a bid to oppose the expansion of Turkish Islam in Europe, French lawmaker Valerie Boyer has said she will submit a proposal to the senate to recognize self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh or Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the possession of the area erupted last month and has now developed into what experts call a “regional war.”

"To oppose the advance of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh is also to oppose the expansion of Turkish Islam across Europe. This week I will table a text in the Senate to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh and condemn the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan," ANI quoted Boyer saying.

While France siding with other NATO members condemned the moves of Azerbaijan and its ally Turkey, the country’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has asked another's to be neutral. Speaking to Le Figaro daily, he stressed that France should adopt a “balanced” stance on Nagorno Karabakh.

Turkey supports Muslim majority Azerbaijan

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that peace could only be established if "Armenian oppressors" retreat, has been accused of fueling the conflict. Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said there is evidence that Turkey sending militants from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region due to Azerbaijan's inability to fight there independently. Turkey's support to the Muslim majority Azerbaijan is, by many experts, seen as a way to expand Islam in the European region.

With the conflict increasingly gaining momentum with each passing day, world powers are now urging the conflicting sides to stick to the "humanitarian treaty" signed earlier this month. Last week, the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu urged his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to uphold the recently agreed upon Nagorno-Karabakh agreement. Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to stop the war and resolve the issues peacefully.

