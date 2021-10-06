French Senators Arrive In Taiwan Despite Oppn By China; Regional Security On Agenda

A group of French lawmakers, including former Defence Minister Alain Richard, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, 6 October. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministery said that it wishes the senators, including Richard, Max Brisson, Else Joseph, Olivier Cadic and Judith Bout, a rewarding visit aimed at taking Taiwan-France relations to new heights. Now, according to reports, the French Senators are expected to meet with Taiwanese officials during their visit, including President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday.

Deputy Minister Tseng extended the warmest of welcomes to the delegation from the #France🇫🇷-#Taiwan🇹🇼 Friendship Group of the French @Senat. We wish Alain Richard, @Max_Brisson, @ElseJoseph, @OlivierCadic & Judith Bout a rewarding visit aimed at taking 2-way ties to new heights. pic.twitter.com/TkTDOJ2w3C — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 5, 2021

In addition to the Taiwanese President, the French delegation would also meet Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, Control Yuan President Chen Chu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu and other officials at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Mainland Affairs Council. According to the Taiwanese foreign ministry, the two sides would exchange opinions about post-coronavirus recovery, regional security and other areas of cooperation.

China's opposes French senators' trip

It is imperative to note that the French Senators visit to Taiwan comes amid a time of soaring tensions between Taipei and Beijing and despite China’s stiff opposition. Earlier this year, China had lodged its strong opposition to their Taiwan visit when the plan came to light. According to reports, the Chinese ambassador to France had sent a letter to Alain Richard saying that their trip would run counter to the “one-China” principle.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye had asked Richard to cancel his trip to Taiwan, sparking a backlash in France. The French Foreign Ministry, in response, had brushed aside China’s complaint and said that France can freely decide on their planning for visits and meetings. However, last week, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying reportedly said that Beijing is opposed to any French lawmakers conducting official exchanges with Taiwan, urging France to abide by its “one China” principle. It is to mention that China considers Taiwan a renegade province awaiting reunification by force if necessary.

