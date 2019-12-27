From 'flat-earthers' To 'Darwin Theory'', Here Are The Funniest Moments Of This Decade

As this decade comes to an end we want to analyse certain moments that people hoped and wished had never happened. In this year alone, there are many such incidents that took place and could easily take a spot on the list. Some of the moments that we've rounded up can be embarrassing for those concerned. The list includes some very embarrassing misspeak, social blunder, shocking revelations, unverified facts and some mistakes made in public.

Most hilarious moments of this decade

The most famous conspiracy theory of 2019 is that the earth is flat and not oblate-spheroid, as believed by the scientists. Flat-earthers are those who believe in the conspiracy theory and simply deny the evidence given to them that proves that the earth is oval-shaped. The movement has gained a lot of popularity in the recent past with many celebrities joining to support it. A crowdfunding website in the United States was also set up to gather funds for satellites to prove the earth is flat.

Outrageous comments made by the United States President Donald Trump before he took over the highest chair in his country also features on the list. Donald Trump had once tweeted that the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive. In another tweet, he said that we actually need global warming because it's freezing and snowing in New York.

In April this year, the Indian Army said that it had spotted mysterious footprints of mythical beast Yeti. Indian Army shared a picture on social media claiming that on April 9, during a mountaineering expedition, a team sited the mysterious footprints close to Makalu Base Camp. The alleged footprints measuring 32*15 inches had only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.

Another incident involves Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is September 2019 mistakenly credited Albert Einstein for the discovery of gravity. Piyush Goyal while talking about the current state of economy said that don't get into maths as those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity. Social media was quick to notice and pointed out to Mr Goyal that it was Isaac Newton who discovered gravity and not Einstein. Mr Goyal later refuted his comments by saying that it was taken out of context to create a mischevious narrative.

Our final feature on the list is Union Minister Satyapal Singh who in 2018 claimed that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is not correct. Former Education Minister said that humans have always been humans and that no such evolution took place. There are no records to prove that our ancestors ever saw an ape turning into a human being. Singh faced a lot of backlash after the comment including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.