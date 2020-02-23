G20 Finance Ministers Agree On Final Communique With Reference To Climate Change

For the first time, a reference to climate change has been included in an official statement issued by G20 finance ministers on Sunday. According to media reports, finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies met in Riyadh on Saturday following which they issued a final communique that included the reference to climate change. The meeting that was held on February 22 was attended by finance ministers and governors from G20 countries and invited countries, as well as heads of international and regional organisations.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Ahmed Alkholifey, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. Ministers and banking officials discussed the global economic outlook and possible policy responses to support growth and safeguard against downside risks. As per reports, they also discussed the priorities of the Saudi G20 presidency under the theme of 'Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century for All'.

G20 Riyadh summit

Saudi Arabia is all set to host the Group of 20 summit in late November this year, where leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies will come together under one roof to discuss issues concerning the global community. As per reports, this year's G20 summit will focus on subjects like 'Empowering people, 'Safeguarding the Planet' and 'Shaping New Frontiers'.

The G20 Riyadh Summit will be chaired by Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz will likely be attended by the leaders of the European Union, President of the United States, Prime Minister of India among others. In the sideline of the summit, Saudi Arabia will be organizing preparatory ministerial meetings as well as other meetings of high governmental officials and representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.

