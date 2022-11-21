G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn N Korea's Missile Test, Demand 'robust' Response At UNSC

Foreign ministers of Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday, Nov 20 condemned North Korea's “yet another” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch that plunged the missile into Japanese waters on Friday. This was Pyongyang's second major weapons test this month in what is being reported to showcase the nuclear-armed communist nation's potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland. DPRK’s actions demand a united and robust response by the international community, including the need for further significant measures to be taken by the UN Security Council (UNSC), the G7 Foreign Ministers said in a joint statement.

G7 condemns 'in strongest terms' the brazen launches of N Korea

At the UN Security Council’s (UNSC), Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US and the High Representative of the European Union, condemned "in the strongest terms" the brazen launch of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from the North's territory. The latter's rampant missile launches is "blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR)" the G7 nations said in a joint statement published on Sunday.

"This reckless act of DPRK together with the evidence of ongoing nuclear activities underscores its determination to advance and diversify its nuclear weapons and missile capabilities. It further destabilizes the region, despite calls from the international community for peace and stability," the G7 stated.

G7 foreign ministers furthermore noted that they have been “very concerned” by North Korea’s missile tests “with increasingly versatile systems." These missile tests in combination with ongoing nuclear development “underscore the DPRK’s determination to advance and diversify its nuclear capabilities," they emphasized, bringing the issue to the attention of the UNSC, and demanding a response. G7 expressed “deep regret” over the UNSC's failure to adopt a draft resolution aimed at stifling North Korea’s series of ballistic missile launches “despite support from 13 members.”

The unprecedented and unlawful ballistic missile launches by the DPRK, including numerous intercontinental ballistic missiles, and intermediate-range ballistic missile that have recklessly overflew Japanese territory, poses a serious threat to regional, international peace and security as well as the global security at large, the G7 noted.

Furthermore, the G7 nations demanded that the UNSC must ensure that the DPRK eliminates its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programs, and any other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner." The nuclear-armed regime of North Korea must cease immediately all related activities, they asserted.