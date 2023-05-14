G7 Nations Plan New Vaccine Program For Low-income Nations

According to a local Japanese newspaper, the Group of Seven (G7) Health Ministers' Meeting has considered a new vaccine programme for developing nations. This vision by the G7 group comes in the backdrop of poor management witnessed in developing countries during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The G7 meeting i sbeing held in Nagasaki, Japan over two days, starting May 13, as Japan's Yomiuri newspaper. In this meeting, they would be focussing on improvising and strengthening international cooperation in preparation for the next infectious disease crisis.

The COVID pandemic caused chaos across the world, impacted the global economy on a massive scale and impacted thousands of lives for more than three years. Health Ministers of G7 countries and “Outreach 4” countries, which include India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand who were invited to the meeting, were in attendance.

Vaccine program at G7 meeting in Japan

In the G7 meeting, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States took part. It is to be noted that India is not only a part of G7 but is also chairing the Group of 20 (G20). Further, Indonesia, chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Vietnamese health ministers would also be participating. In the meeting, while discussing health management in poor countries, minister for health, Labor and Welfare in Japan, Katsunobu Kato, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that "the infection situation in the world is finally coming to an end."

Further, Kato added, "Building a healthy health system will also contribute to responding to emergencies, and is the path the world should take," as per Yomiuri. The health ministers of G7 also stressed that problems arose when people from low-income countries had no access to vaccines and therapeutic drugs. Hence, one of the themes of the meeting is "Universal Health Coverage (UHC)" which would enable everyone to "receive basic healthcare services such as prevention and treatment at affordable costs."

India At G7

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the G7 Health Ministerial meeting on Global Health Architecture in Nagasaki on May 13. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Mandaviya wrote, "The G7 Family. We stand for a healthier and prosperous world." In a separate tweet, the minister wrote, "Addressed inaugural session of the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting in Nagasaki. India's G20 Presidency Health Priorities & G7 health agendas are perfectly aligned. We have prioritized Health Emergency Preparedness, Access to Medical Countermeasures & Digital Health to achieve UHC."

